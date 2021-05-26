newsbreak-logo
Movies

THEATER NOTES: Undermain's 'Heda Gabbler,' WaterTower's 'Raisin in the Sun, Cry Havoc;s 'Committed,' DNAWorks' 'The Real James Bond … Was Dominican'

Dallas Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndermain Theatre’s production of Hedda Gabler, by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Blake Hackler, begins streaming today and remains available through June 13. The production, sponsored by Cece and Ford Lacy, is directed by Blake Hackler with Olivia de Guzman as Hedda Gabler. Rounding out the cast are Jovane Camaano, Charlotte Akin, Adrian Churchill, Jenny Ledel Felipe Carrasco.

