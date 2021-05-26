newsbreak-logo
Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

By Consequence Staff
Consequence
Consequence
 5 days ago

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Paul Weller jumps on the phone to talk with Kyle Meredith about Fat Pop (Volume 1), a record that finds the legendary artist displaying a set of finely crafted, catchy songs. The Jam and Style Council frontman also talks about his early love of The Beatles and their use of substance within a pop song, having Lia Metcalfe of The Mysterines guest on a song, and penning a tribute to Iggy Pop in “Moving Canvas”. When asked why he hasn’t been on a Gorillaz track yet, Weller confirms he’d be up for it if Damon Albarn called, and also gives us an update on his 2021-2022 tour plans.

Consequence

Consequence

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

