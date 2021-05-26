Virginia Beach prepares for crowds ahead of Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and businesses at the Oceanfront as well as the rest of the City of Virginia Beach are preparing for crowds, especially since COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Friday, May 28.

On Wednesday, the city sent out a press release with information to help residents and tourists ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We are anxious to celebrate together and want everyone — residents and visitors — to enjoy themselves,” said Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “With more people and greater activity comes our responsibility to increase our enforcement efforts, especially in the areas of public safety, parking and cleanliness. Because it has been a while since we have been able to gather in large groups, we want to make sure we get the word out about what the city is doing and what people need to know.”

In that press release were also some rules and regulations:

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the beach

People should call 311 (not 911) with noise and parking complaints

A permit is required for public gathering of 200 or more people on any public property (except a park) within the City of Virginia Beach

Parking: The city will enforce parking rules and regulations, especially in and around residential areas. Visitors to the beach areas along the Chesapeake Bay and the Oceanfront must obey posted parking restrictions and laws.

Citations will be issued and vehicles may be towed for parking in areas that require a valid Residential Parking Permit, impede the flow of traffic, create a public safety hazard, block fire hydrants or obstruct access to private driveways

If parked in City-operated parking lots (2 nd , 4 th , 19 th and 25 th streets) at the oceanfront, vehicles cannot be left past closure times (12:30 a.m.) and are subject to towing unless the driver obtains a "no tow" sticker from the parking lot attendant, contacting a police officer or calling (757) 385-5600. A “do not tow” sticker will be affixed to the windshield of the vehicle. The vehicle must be tagged prior to 2:30 a.m. and picked up between 8 a.m.-noon the next day

, 4 , 19 and 25 streets) at the oceanfront, vehicles cannot be left past closure times (12:30 a.m.) and are subject to towing unless the driver obtains a "no tow" sticker from the parking lot attendant, contacting a police officer or calling (757) 385-5600. A “do not tow” sticker will be affixed to the windshield of the vehicle. The vehicle must be tagged prior to 2:30 a.m. and picked up between 8 a.m.-noon the next day To locate parking, use SpotAngels or click here

Animals on Beaches and Boardwalk: Between Memorial Day and Labor Day:

No dogs on the beach or between Rudee Loop and 42nd Street

Unleashed dogs are only permitted on beaches north of 42nd Street (including Chesapeake Beach) or South Rudee Inlet (Croatan/Pendleton and Sandbridge) before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. provided they’re under the control of their owner/leashed

Leashed dogs are allowed on the boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Owners are required to pick up after their pets and properly dispose of any waste

Service animals are exempt from these prohibitions under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Please note that emotional support animals do not qualify as service animals under the ADA

Related: Virginia Beach mayor calls for beach reopening with no restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend