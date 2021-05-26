newsbreak-logo
Lawrence excited to have Tebow with the Jags

By Alex Dodd
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars turned a lot of heads last week when they signed a tight end who has never played the position before and has been out of football for almost nine years.

Tim Tebow joined Jacksonville for offseason work outs this week and former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence has been impressed with what he brings to the table.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caught up with Eric Edholm from Yahoo Sports to discuss the interesting move by his new team.

“The first thing that jumped out to me was the person,” Lawrence said. “Just his character. What he brings to the locker room. A guy you want to be around. He just does things right. I think Coach Meyer and the staff knew that, bringing him on.”

Tebow played for Meyer at Florida from 2006-2009 and won a pair of BCS National Championships and the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft at No. 25 overall by the Denver Broncos. Tebow played three seasons in the NFL, two for Denver and one for the Jets. His last NFL game was on Dec. 30, 2012.

Most recently he tried his hand at professional baseball and made it all the way to AAA in the Mets organization before retiring in Feb. this year.

“He’s been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he’s in great shape,” Lawrence said of his new teammate. “It’s been cool to see, and obviously, it’s still really early and he’s still learning and just coming in a couple days later than some other guys for the install, so he’s just getting his feet wet. But man, he’s doing great.”

Lawrence followed Tebow’s career as a kid when he first started to get interested in college football. But the two had never crossed paths until offseason workouts.

“But no, I’d never met him before until last week. That was cool for me to get to meet him,” Lawrence said. “You would have thought that our paths would have crossed at some point, but they just hadn’t. I just found that interesting.”

