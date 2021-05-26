Chester's Crew: May 22 & 23, 2021 - In Studio

DO NOT PASS THIS HOME BY! Waterfront living at it's best in Chesterfield County! This home has almost 5000 SF and sits on a beautifully landscaped lot in the Bexley neighborhood! The owners have put much love and upgrades into this home to make it perfect for the next owner! The chef's kitchen was completely redone with glass block island, lots of cabinets & counterspace! The open floor plan in this contemporary allows for easy conversation with friends & family! The upstairs reading loft is a great place if you have kids that are online learning at home! Granite, California Closets cabinets, Brazilian redwood mahogany floors are just a few things you will find inside! The finished walkout basement would make a great in law space or teen gathering space, with it's own kitchen, full bath & bedroom. Outside there is even more to love on this well landscaped lot-the owners have don a lot to the yard to keep water from the house! The multi tiered deck overlooks the water offering a peaceful end to a long day! There is too much in this house to put into this mall space, so don't wait to see this home-it will be gone!