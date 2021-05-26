newsbreak-logo
Chester's Crew: May 22 & 23, 2021 - In Studio

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
Chester's Crew: May 22 & 23, 2021 - In Studio

This is Chester's Crew where we celebrate local pets across the area by putting their pictures on TV each Saturday and Sunday morning from 6 to 8 a.m.!

Join his crew!

Email pics@wtkr.com.

Please attach your picture, pets name, your name and location. You will be notified via email at least one day in advance, if your pet has been selected!

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

