newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olean, NY

Olean man charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating, stabbing female

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UZKP_0aCIiI5f00

The Erie County District Attorney says an Olean man has been arraigned on an indictment of several charges which include attempted murder, attempted assault, strangulation, and assault.

According to the DA, 20-year-old Gabriel Melkioty allegedly stabbed a female multiple times with a pocket knife in Collins on March 31.

Investigators say Melkioty is also accused of beating the victim and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault.

Officials say when Melkioty left the home, the victim was then able to call 911 and be treated at Erie County Medical Center to receive multiple stitches for multiple stab wounds, and the victim also suffered from severe bruising and swelling to her face.

Melkioty is scheduled to return to court on July 27, and a judge has ordered that he be held on $250,000 bail.

If convicted on all charges, Melkioty faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

2K+
Followers
937
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, NY
City
Collins, NY
City
Olean, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Unconsciousness#Strangulation#Prison#Crime#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#County Court#Da#Olean Man#Multiple Stab Wounds#Investigators#Multiple Stitches#Faces#Home#July#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tonawanda, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver with 29 active license suspensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery and arrest of a City of Tonawanda man with over two dozen active suspensions on his license. The Erie County Sheriff's office said Anthony Cicatello, 41, was also found to have two outstanding warrants from the Town of West Seneca; one for felony assault and the other for misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Buffalo man pleads guilty in case of bank robbery in Evans

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Oct. 26, 2017, Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, and two others took part in the robbery...