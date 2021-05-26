Olean man charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating, stabbing female

The Erie County District Attorney says an Olean man has been arraigned on an indictment of several charges which include attempted murder, attempted assault, strangulation, and assault.

According to the DA, 20-year-old Gabriel Melkioty allegedly stabbed a female multiple times with a pocket knife in Collins on March 31.

Investigators say Melkioty is also accused of beating the victim and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault.

Officials say when Melkioty left the home, the victim was then able to call 911 and be treated at Erie County Medical Center to receive multiple stitches for multiple stab wounds, and the victim also suffered from severe bruising and swelling to her face.

Melkioty is scheduled to return to court on July 27, and a judge has ordered that he be held on $250,000 bail.

If convicted on all charges, Melkioty faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.