The US Army is expanding its hair guidelines to be more inclusive toward those who wear their hair in braids, locs, or twists. Earlier this month, the Army announced that women can now wear their hair in ponytails in all uniforms, NPR reports. For years, female soldiers were only allowed to wear their hair in a tight bun. Now with the guideline updates, women can add a little more versatility to their updos to include a bun, single ponytail, two braids, or a single braid. The Army noted that pulling the hair into a tight bun could result in hair loss.