Medical Marijuana Protesters Call on Mississippi Politicians to ‘Stop the Steal’
Carolyn Prisock had a brain tumor removed 15 years ago. She suffers such debilitating migraines and side effects from medications that she once temporarily lost her eyesight. Prisock was hopeful that the medical marijuana program Mississippi voters approved in November would offer her some relief and an alternative to pharmaceuticals she said “are like-taking poison.” But she said the state Supreme Court “pulled the rug out from under our feet.”www.hottytoddy.com