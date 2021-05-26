Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Graven is a Dark Fantasy RPG Launching Today into Early Access

totalgamingnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest from 3D Realms is out now if you like Early Access. Graven is a dark fantasy action-adventure FPS from 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment. The game, developed by Slipgate Ironworks, was released into Early Access today on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Graven is expected to bring its finalized "Hexen-inspired gameplay" to the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2022.

totalgamingnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Dark Fantasy#Pc Game#Fps#3d Realms#1c Entertainment#Slipgate Ironworks#Xbox One#The Nintendo Switch#Epic Games Store#Gog#Action Rpgs#Puzzles#Steam#Eldritch Terrors#Classic Shooters#Immersive Sims#The Game#Transformative Magic#Violent Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Epic letting devs take Unreal Engine 5 for a spin with early access launch

Epic Games has launched an early access version of Unreal Engine 5 to let developers begin testing features and start prototyping upcoming projects. The early access build contains notable new features including a virtualized micropolgyon system called Nanite that lets users create games with "unprecedented amounts of geometric detail," and a new fully dynamic global illumination solution called Lumen (pictured below).
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 VR Mod Launches In Early Access From GTAV VR Modder

There’s a new Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod available in early access today. Developer Luke Ross is launching his early work on the mod via Patreon. Ross previously developed VR mods for No One Lives Forever 2 and, more recently, Grand Theft Auto V. The latter sits on our list of the best VR mods you can try today.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Another New PS5-Exclusive Final Fantasy RPG Will be Announced Soon – Rumour

There’s no shortage of Final Fantasy content coming up in the near future, and most of it is exclusive to PlayStation. Final Fantasy 14 is coming to PS5 soon, with its next expansion, Endwalker, releasing later this year. Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade is also on the horizon, while Final Fantasy 16 is in the works exclusively for the PS5. But that’s not all, it seems.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Core Celebrates Early Access With Free Character Giveaway

Manticore Games’ distribution platform Core recently launched into early access and to celebrate, the company announced today that they’re giving away a free set of heroes to players for a limited time. The characters, the Terracotta Warrior and the Jade Warrior, can be added to player collections simply by playing on the platform any time before May 31.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phantom Abyss announced, will swing into Early Access this June

It’s always a nice change of pace when first-person games are about things other than shooting. Phantom Abyss, a new asynchronous multiplayer platformer courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, is set to launch in Early Access this June. If you’re so inclined, it’ll also be coming to GeForce NOW. The latter still requires that you own the Steam version, so I guess there’s no reason to specify that. The game is looking all kinds of fantastic, so it seems like the right time to start getting hyped for when it’s available and I find myself dying horribly for hours on end.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

The wonderful papercraft styled RPG 'Wildermyth' leaves Early Access on June 15

Worldwalker Games have confirmed recently that Wildermyth, an absolutely brilliant papercraft styled RPG will hit the big 1.0 on June 15 when it leaves Early Access. For those who haven't played it. The game mixes in elements from board games, tabletop experiences like D&D along with some well-tuned turn-based XCOM style fantasy combat. It's a lot of fun and you can play through some fantastic stories on it right now. Now that a 1.0 release has a date they've confirmed the launch will come with another brand new full campaign, improved support for generic campaigns, Steam Achievements and "some other fun stuff".
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Phantom Abyss Is Set To Release In Early Access This Summer

Devolver Digital revealed this week that they will be releasing Phantom Abyss into Early Access sometime this Summer. Developed by Team WIBY, this will be a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that throws players into a trap-laden, procedurally-generated temple as they are all tasked with finding sacred relics, and make it out alive. The game doesn't have an official release date at the moment, but we got a trailer for you to check out below until the game comes out.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

God Of Riffs Will Be Coming To Steam Early Access In July

Vyersoft and developer Boss Music Games revealed that their VR rhythm title God Of Riffs will be coming to Early Access in July. The game will have you banging your head to a truly metal soundtrack as you battle demons and warriors in the depth of hell in a crusade to vanquish everything in sight. We're honestly shocked Tenacious D isn't tied to this one as you rampage through to the beat of your own axe. The game is set to launch into Steam Early Access on Tuesday, July 27th with support for Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer for it as we wait the two months.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Souls-like action RPG Lies of P is a dark retelling of Pinocchio

Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio, the same team behind Bless Unleashed, has just announced Lies of P, a new Souls-like action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel, Pinocchio. The game is described as a dark baroque take on the story. The announcement of Lies of P comes with a story trailer that paints a hauntingly dark picture of the narrative.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Rumoured New Final Fantasy RPG Allegedly Being Developed by Team Ninja, is Souls-Inspired – Rumour

With Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, there’s no shortage of things to look forward to for fans of the series, but it seems like there’s still other things in the works that Square Enix hasn’t yet spoken about. Recently, reports emerged that a new Final Fantasy RPG, exclusive for the PS5, was going to be announced soon, and now, another new rumour adds further details to that.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Warframe: Gara Prime Access launching on May 25

Gara, the unbreakable warrior, is getting her Prime variant this week in Warframe. The powered-up version of the glass manipulator will be available starting May 25 with the release of Gara Prime Access. Gara Prime, her Prime Weapons and exclusive Prime Customizations will be available for purchase, which instantly unlocks...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Sci-fi action-RPG Beyond Mankind launches with Linux support this August

Looking like it's from the early 2000s, Beyond Mankind might be an interesting sci-fi action adventure coming from the team behind the Viking Conquest DLC for Mount & Blade. Not trying to be mean about the style of it, but games back in the early 2000s had a certain look and feel about them, one that a lot of modern games do genuinely lack. Beyond Mankind: The Awakening aims to revive these games with us being told to think of it like "Fallout meets Spec Ops: The Line", set in a "post-apocalyptic world sporting a mature and deep narrative, rich exploration, tense combat and immersive RPG mechanics".
Video Gamesvg247.com

Final Fantasy Origin is Team Ninja’s PS5 timed exclusive action-RPG – report

Square Enix and Team Ninja are working together on Final Fantasy Origin, a spin-off that’s more in line with the likes of Dark Souls or Nioh than a classic RPG experience. A new report from Fanbyte has shed some more details on the rumored new Final Fantasy project reportedly in development at Nioh, Final Fantasy Dissidia NT, and Ninja Gaiden developer, Team Ninja.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

A Dark Souls-style Final Fantasy game might be announced soon

According to someone on Twitter, "le nouveau Final Fantasy de Square Enix n'est autre qu'un Souls-like"—that is, "the new Final Fantasy from Square Enix is nothing other than a Souls-like." Of course, I wouldn't share just any claims from mysterious French-speakers who go by SoulsHunt. This rumor has some backing:...
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access!

Today, we’re excited to announce that Early Access to Unreal Engine 5 is now available. While our ultimate goal is for UE5 to empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences, this Early Access build is intended for game developers who like to live on the bleeding edge to start testing features and prototyping their next games.