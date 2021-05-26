Graven is a Dark Fantasy RPG Launching Today into Early Access
The latest from 3D Realms is out now if you like Early Access. Graven is a dark fantasy action-adventure FPS from 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment. The game, developed by Slipgate Ironworks, was released into Early Access today on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Graven is expected to bring its finalized "Hexen-inspired gameplay" to the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2022.totalgamingnetwork.com