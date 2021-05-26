Chadwick Boseman's Alma Mater Just Honored Him In A Major Way
Most people remember Chadwick Boseman for his roles as T'Challa in "Black Panther," Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall," Jackie Robinson in "42," and James Brown in "Get on Up." Before he was ever any of those iconic characters, however, he was a proud Howard University alumnus. The South Carolina native used his time as a student to become a prominent figure at the nation's preeminent HBCU, where he fought to keep the arts alive. Howard University is now honoring him for those efforts and his many accomplishments with a restoration of the actor's cherished College of the Arts.www.looper.com