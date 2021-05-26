Chadwick Boseman's Alma Mater Just Honored Him In A Major Way

Ahead of his turn as Horace in Disney's Cruella, actor Paul Walter Hauser took on a role in Da 5 Bloods, the latest outing from iconic filmmaker Spike Lee. Not only is Da 5 Bloods an incredible film, but it will also be remembered by many as one of the final on-screen appearances of the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year after a battle with colon cancer. Boseman played the leader of the Bloods, Stormin' Norman, back when they were fighting in Vietnam. While the character died in the war decades before the movie takes place, he's present in a series of flashbacks throughout the film, as well as in the visions of Delroy Lindo's Paul.