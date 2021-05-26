Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Zapier, Sila Nanotechnologies, Hinge Health among Bay Area's record crop of unicorns

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's already been a record year for venture-backed companies in the Bay Area hitting valuations of $1 billion or more. There have been 57 new unicorns born in the region so far in 2021, according to PitchBook Data, surpassing last year's record of 46 with most of the year still ahead. It's only the third time ever that the number has topped more than 40, with the 42 hatched in 2019 being the only other year that it happened.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unicorn#Unicorns#Tech Companies#Hinge Health#Pitchbook Data#Zapier Inc#Pitchbooks#Tech Ipos#Unicorn Status#Venture Backed Companies#Valuations#Late Stage Deals#Late Stage Financings#Market Caps#San Francisco Based#Bay Area#Public Companies#This Week#January#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesscrunchbase.com

Under The Hood: How Tiger Global Earned Its Stripes As The World’s Biggest Unicorn Hunter

Tiger Global Management, already one of the most voracious startup investors in recent years, is roaring into 2021 more aggressively than ever. The 20-year-old New York-based investing firm — part hedge fund, part private equity investor — has not only quietly become the most prolific investor in billion-dollar startups, it is also significantly picking up the pace at which it deploys capital in 2021, according to our analysis.
Foster City, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Bay Area has new cybersecurity unicorn after Exabeam raises $200M, hires Michael DeCesare as CEO

The Foster City business said it is now valued at $2.4 billion, nearly three times what it was estimated to be worth in its last round in May 2019. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs leads $45 million round in AutoRefi

Goldman Sachs has led a $45 million funding round in auto finance specialist MotoRefi. MotoRefi works directly with credit unions to enable consumers to refinance their auto loans, saving them an average of $100 a month on their car payments. Goldman Sachs led the round, joined by new investor IA...
Businessphocuswire.com

Tier raises $60M for e-scooter expansion

Tier, the European micro-mobility company, has secured a $60 million debt facility from Goldman Sachs. The company hinted at a “significant” debt facility back in November 2020 when it announced it had raised $250 million in a Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund. It says the $60 million...
BusinessBusiness Wire

project44 Closes $202M Series E Round Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management – Valuing the Business at Over $1.2 Billion

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, project44, the leading supply chain visibility solutions provider, announced it has closed a Series E investment of $202 Million led by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and Emergence Capital, valuing the company at $1.2 Billion. To date, project44 has raised $442.5 Million to improve supply chain trust and predictability. Goldman Sachs has a deep history of supporting the global expansion of growth-stage technology companies and guiding them through multiple stages of growth. This financing will accelerate the company's expanded multimodal carrier network, make significant inroads into Asian markets, expand artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities, accelerate new product innovation, and bolster sales and marketing reach globally.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The NYC Venture Capital Firm News Digest: 6/1/2021

This bi-weekly column covers the latest news from venture capital firms in NYC for the second half of May 2021 featuring must-know news for Lerer Hippeau, Cadenza Ventures, Neuberger Berman, and much more. If you have NYC venture capital firm news to submit for consideration for this column please send it to vc@alleywatch.com.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Innova Recordings Announces Bay Area Pilot Projects

American Composers Forum (ACF) and Innova Recordings are pleased to announce the selected artists and their projects for our Bay Area Pilot program. As ACF strives to be a “go-to” space for artists while centering equity, this new program pilots a different model for the label, making it more inclusive and accessible to artists. Applicants were invited to submit projects representing a variety of musical approaches and at different stages in their recording plans. All applicants were invited to seek recording advice and referrals from innova staff.
Businesspitchbook.com

Cloudera take-private deal signals Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's rising tech ambitions

The $5.3 billion acquisition of cloud-analytics specialist Cloudera could mark a tech watershed moment for private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. CD&R and KKR said they would pay $16 a share to take the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company private in a 50-50 deal. Among PE-led buyouts of tech companies, the deal marks this year's second-largest deal after Thoma Bravo's $10.2 billion acquisition of real-estate platform RealPage in April, according to PitchBook data.
BusinessTechCrunch

Tier banks $60 million in debt from Goldman Sachs to expand scooter fleet

The funds, which come from investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, come just weeks after Tier was awarded the London e-scooter pilot permit, alongside Lime and Dott. With a major new city on the horizon and hints of further expansion plans, Tier will need a significant upfront investment to cover everything from fleet orders to local warehouses to new teams.
Businesskfgo.com

U.S. payments startup Marqeta eyes over $12 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Payments startup Marqeta Inc is aiming for a valuation of more than $12 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), capitalizing on a boom in online shopping and food-delivery transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company plans to sell about 45.4 million shares priced at between $20.00...
Businessthelogic.co

‘Super-aggressive’ investor Tiger Global roars into Canadian tech market amid megadeal rush

Amid a flood of big financing rounds for Canadian tech firms this year, a set of three in recent weeks signals the arrival of one of the world’s most aggressive tech investors. New York-based Tiger Global Management, which has made a spate of rapid, big-money investments in private tech companies, is now doing deals in Canada, bringing to the country a disruptive strategy that has roiled Silicon Valley venture capitalists.
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors-Backed Startup Wejo Going Public

Connected-car-data startup company Wejo is poised to go public through a reverse merger with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Wejo is backed by General Motors. According to a recent report from Reuters, the deal values Wejo at $800 million, including debt. The acquisition through an SPAC enables...