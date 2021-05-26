The CW Revealed Its Fall 2021 Schedule and Several Shows Are Moving Time Slots
While we're getting ready to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows for the season, The CW just announced their epic lineup for fall 2021. Most of our returning faves will be back for the fall, while a couple of other titles are being held for midseason. Meanwhile, with so many new series joining the network, there's some big time slot switches. Riverdale in particular is moving from its Wednesday 8:00 PM time slot, where's its been for the past 4 seasons, to Tuesday nights.www.seventeen.com