Lottery

Here’s why veterans vaccinated at the VA aren’t eligible for the $40K VaxCash lottery drawings

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i81rB_0aCIhjlN00

WMAR-2 has recently received questions from some veterans vaccinated at the VA, asking why they don't qualify for the Maryland Lottery's daily $40,000.00 CashVax drawings.

According to the lottery, "The Federal government will not provide the Maryland Department of Health with a list of Marylanders who were vaccinated at Federal facilities."

This means the information is unable to be entered into the Maryland Department of Health’s ImmuNet system which tracks who in the state has been vaccinated.

We reached out to the Department of Health for comment. An official responded, saying they're working on it.

"We have requested that the federal government release its vaccine administration data to us so that everyone can participate."

Anyone vaccinated at the state's mass clinics including at the Greenbelt Metro Station and Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf are eligible to win.

For a full list of rules on the drawings, click here .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
