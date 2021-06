On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.