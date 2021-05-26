newsbreak-logo
Interactive online play, ‘Brilliant Mind,’ picks up the pieces of memory

By Sam Hurwitt
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemory is a slippery thing. That’s especially true in Mill Valley-based playwright and performer Denmo Ibrahim’s new interactive online play “Brilliant Mind,” in which memories spill out in fragments, some of them triggered by the viewer’s choices. Co-produced by Marin Theatre Company and Storykrapht — a new artistic partnership between...

