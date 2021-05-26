newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fitness Fanatic Nautilus Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 81

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Nautilus (NLS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 73 to 81 Wednesday. The home fitness equipment maker has benefitted from Americans move from the gym to working out at home during during and post-pandemic. Nautilus is focusing more on its connected fitness machines to maintain its competitiveness edge, much like rival Peloton (PTON).

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Growth Stocks#Stock Performance#Stock Price#Earnings Growth#Americans#Rs Rating#Clar#Vista Outdoor#Pton#Nautilus Stock#Relative Price Strength#Relative Strength#Technical Performance#Vsto#Rival Peloton#Edge#Revenue#Early Stages#Nls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and notched a 1.2 percent gain for the week. The benchmark […]
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Rising Market Leadership: Lantheus Earns 85 RS Rating

On Friday, Lantheus (LNTH) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 74 to 85. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: ApellisPharmaceuticals Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 85

ApellisPharmaceuticals (APLS) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 78 to 85 Friday. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Farfetch Limited Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 82 RS Rating

When considering what names to put on your watch list, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) now meets that criteria, with an increase from 76 to 82 Friday. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Carvana Reaches 80-Plus RS Rating Benchmark As Road-Trips Resume

On Friday, Carvana (CVNA) hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating climbing into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 84, up from 80 the day before. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Friday, up from 92 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they kick off a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: Citi Trends Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To 97

Citi Trends (CTRN) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Thursday, up from 92 the day before. The discount retailer has a 98 Relative Strength Rating. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 97% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

EQT Sees RS Rating Climb To 75

In a welcome move, EQT (EQT) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 70 to 75 on Thursday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This proprietary rating identifies market leadership by showing how a stock's...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Patrick Industries Sees RS Rating Rise To 71

Patrick Industries (PATK) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 68 to 71. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies share price action with a 1 (worst)...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Poly Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

Shares of Poly, created by the merger of Plantronics and Polycom, took a hit in mid-May on disappointing earnings results. But a key rating for its stock just jumped on growth prospects for the 60-year old headset giant. On Thursday the Relative Strength Rating for Poly (POLY) rose to 81, putting it into an elite group of stocks.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Turtle Beach Joins Rank Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

Turtle Beach had a great year. Consumers took to playing video games during the stay-at-home phase of the Covid pandemic, driving up its sales and profits. On Thursday the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Turtle Beach (HEAR) climbed to a lofty 92, up from 89 the prior trading session. The...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees RS Rating Jump To 93

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 90 to 93. As you try...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Transmedics Group Sees RS Rating Improve To 72

In a welcome move, Transmedics Group (TMDX) saw its Relative Strength Rating rise from 64 to 72 on Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating tracks share price performance with a 1 (worst) to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Target Hospitality Stock Just Jumped 16%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), a specialty renter of accommodations to oilfield workers, exploded higher in Thursday afternoon trading, rising 16% through 2:10 p.m. EDT. You can thank investment banking firm Stifel Nicolaus for that. So what. This morning, Stifel upgraded Target Hospitality stock from "hold" to "buy" and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Thryv Stock Jumped on Thursday

Shares of digital marketing company Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) rose sharply on Thursday, trading as much as 30.6% higher during the session. At market close, the stock was up by 21.4%. Those gains followed news that Thryv had set a price of $23.50 per share for its recently announced secondary stock offering,...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Caredx Joins Elite Club Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Caredx (CDNA), which saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an increase from 90 to 93. As you try...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: AGCO

AGCO (AGCO) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Wednesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. AGCO has now climbed above a proper buy zone after...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Roblox Corporation Sees RS Rating Climb To 73, RS Line At New High

On Wednesday, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 73. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99...