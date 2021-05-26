Fitness Fanatic Nautilus Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 81

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Nautilus (NLS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 73 to 81 Wednesday. The home fitness equipment maker has benefitted from Americans move from the gym to working out at home during during and post-pandemic. Nautilus is focusing more on its connected fitness machines to maintain its competitiveness edge, much like rival Peloton (PTON).