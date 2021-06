Angel Heart differs from William Hjortsberg’s source material in many ways (the book plays out in New York, never going to New Orleans), but it keeps the rich and textured central conceit. Alan Parker had a great run in the 1980 and 1990s, starting with Birdy (or Fame before that) and taking things through to The Commitments in the 1990s (I can’t bring myself to extend it as far as Evita, but I know some would). He pulls double duty as screenwriter and director and he manages to full create a world which at once feels real, but also mysterious and cinematic.