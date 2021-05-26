Rickey Abernathy
Rickey Abernathy, age 69, of Santa Anna, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Whon Cemetery with Rev. Bobbie Lee, officiating and Tony Abernathy, assisting. Interment will follow in the Whon Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.www.brownwoodnews.com