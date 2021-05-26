Red Bull Capture Point winners announced
PlayStation users – wow, did you deliver and provide some of the best in-game photography to date! Today Red Bull Capture Point, this year’s brand-new competition highlighting the creativity of gamers in the United States, came to a conclusion and awarded winners in six categories who played, captured, and submitted incredible in-game photos of select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. Over the last several months, contestants submitted photos snapped from Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Part II for the chance to win some spectacular prizes and be featured in an in-person gallery in New York as well as a virtual exhibition experience.totalgamingnetwork.com