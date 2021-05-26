Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Red Bull Capture Point winners announced

totalgamingnetwork.com
 8 days ago

PlayStation users – wow, did you deliver and provide some of the best in-game photography to date! Today Red Bull Capture Point, this year’s brand-new competition highlighting the creativity of gamers in the United States, came to a conclusion and awarded winners in six categories who played, captured, and submitted incredible in-game photos of select PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. Over the last several months, contestants submitted photos snapped from Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Part II for the chance to win some spectacular prizes and be featured in an in-person gallery in New York as well as a virtual exhibition experience.

totalgamingnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#In Game Photography#Reality Competition#Today Show#Digital Video#Ultra#Spooked Gamer#Category Winners Winners#Show Competition#Incredible In Game Photos#Contestants#Playstation Studio Games#Chosen#Gamers#Playstation Users#Blu Ray#Brand#Console#Theotherlaser Edge#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Avatar
Related
Video Gamesredbull.com

Step 1 to becoming a Red Bull Flick master: getting your comms on point

Have you found your Red Bull Flick team-mate yet? If so, it's now time to master communication and G2's NiKo and huNter are here to help you nail it. With the Red Bull Flick qualifiers getting underway, it's important to understand one of the most important parts of a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match – communication. Even when it's just the two of you, it’s still important to have your communication figured out. Feeding each other the right information at any given moment can win you games. If you’ve never played a high-level CS:GO tournament before, worry not – we've got the perfect two players to help you.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Red Bull Collaboration to Include In-Game Items

A Square Enix and Red Bull collaboration is on the way to bring more unique, in-game items to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The Red Bull “Break the Limit” collaboration event will reward players with unique in-game items, and even physical merchandise. All consumers need to do is purchase a specific amount of Red Bull and then submit their receipt to the official Red Bull account through LINE app. The campaign will begin on June 22 and last until July 12, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Businesscoinspeaker.com

Tezos Joins the Charge as Official Blockchain Partner Red Bull

Red Bull Racing Honda today confirms a new multi-year technical partnership with Tezos, as the Team’s Official Blockchain Partner. The energy efficient blockchain Tezos has been selected by the Team to build its first ever NFT fan experience. Tezos is a pioneering and energy efficient open-source blockchain for assets and...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation Studios Head Reveals PC Version of PS Games Not Coming Soon

In the latest interview with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst, he revealed what he thinks about the PC ports of their PlayStation games. Hulst shared that he is happy to report that their first PS4 game that came to PC, Horizon Zero Dawn, was successful and that more games will be coming to that platform later on.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Gran Turismo 7 Adds a PS4 Version

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have confirmed Gran Turismo 7 adds a PS4 version alongside the previously confirmed PS5 version. The 2020-announced Gran Turismo 7 adds a PS4 version in a move that is likely meant to recoup development costs on the much larger PS4 install base, as supply constraints have made it harder to get PS5 consoles out to consumers.
Economymediapost.com

With Or Without Coke, Monster, Red Bull Rule In Energy Drinks

We’ll probably never know, given the news that Coca-Cola plans to discontinue Coke Energy in the United States and Canada. As originally reported by Beverage Digest and confirmed by Coca-Cola, Coke Energy—launched in 2020—will be phased out by the end of this year once supplies are depleted. So despite a...
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Meet the Riders of Red Bull Formation

Casey Brown chips away at her line on day two of digging at Red Bull Formation. Katie Lozancich Photo. In 2019, Red Bull and freeride mountain biker Katie Holden joined forces to pursue a groundbreaking idea. Determined to create more opportunities for women in freeride mountain biking, they launched Red Bull Formation, a week-long progression session in the most iconic freeride zone of mountain bike lore: Virgin, Utah. The initial event was such a success that it’s made a comeback. This week, the world’s best female freeride bikers have returned to push themselves and the sport at the 2008-2013 Red Bull Rampage venue.
MLStrifectanetworksports.com

New England Revolution Host New York Red Bulls

On Saturday the New England Revolution will host the New York Red Bulls in another edition of the I-95 rivalry. The match will kick-off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and is between two teams that made the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. New England is coming into the match with an Easter Conference leading 11 points (3-1-2) while the Red Bulls have struggled a bit with 6 points (2-3-0).
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

June 2021 PC game releases: Scarlet Nexus, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and more

Things are heating up for the summer, and we’ve got more content drops and PC game releases coming our way. The PC game releases for June 2021 include Scarlet Nexus, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Chivalry 2, and Guilty Gear: Strive. This month also sees remasters, ports, and games leaving early access such as Legend of Mana Remastered, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Edge of Eternity, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.
SportsPinkbike.com

Catching Up with 10 Red Bull Formation Diggers

Out here in the desert, everyone is working hard. Despite the scorching heat and dry dust, the riders and diggers relentlessly move dirt. The diggers are the unsung heroes of Formation, collaborating with the riders and making themselves ready to help in whatever ways they can by hauling water, packing jumps, and so much more, bringing wild lines and dream features into the realm of possibility.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, More in June 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, more this month. PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator beginning today – June 1st. Here’s a rundown on...
NFLpurexbox.com

Deals: 100+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (June 1-8)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! This week's selection features discounts on over 100 games and add-ons, spanning the usual Deals with Gold and Spotlight sales, along with a temporary 100% discount on Tell Me Why!. We've highlighted a few of the most notable Xbox games offers...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Chivalry 2 Launch Trailer Released and Pre-Download Now Available

Game company Torn Banner Studios has recently released the newest launch trailer of upcoming video game Chivalry 2. The launch trailer is now available for viewing ahead of its release date. It gives players a glimpse of the ultimate medieval battlefield in action as swords crash against shields in large-scale 64-player combat.
Video GamesSiliconera

Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Square Enix E3 2021 Presentations Dated

The ESA released a tentative schedule for E3. There aren’t exact times for most presentations and events. However, the dates for the Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Square Enix E3 2021 presentations were among those revealed. Of those three companies, the Square Enix E3 2021 presentation will appear first. It will...