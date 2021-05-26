Red Bull Capture Point winners announced

Have you found your Red Bull Flick team-mate yet? If so, it's now time to master communication and G2's NiKo and huNter are here to help you nail it. With the Red Bull Flick qualifiers getting underway, it's important to understand one of the most important parts of a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match – communication. Even when it's just the two of you, it’s still important to have your communication figured out. Feeding each other the right information at any given moment can win you games. If you’ve never played a high-level CS:GO tournament before, worry not – we've got the perfect two players to help you.