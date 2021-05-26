newsbreak-logo
Charities

CNY Diaper Bank Able To Meet Ongoing Demand Through Generous Community Support

waer.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA concerted effort this month to rally support for Central New York families struggling to afford diapers has been met with generosity from the community. The CNY Diaper Bank’s 6th annual “Make a Mother’s Day” drive has raised $30,000, including a $10,000 matching grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation. The Diaper Bank’s founder and director Michela Hugo says they haven’t seen a drop off in demand despite the improving employment picture.

