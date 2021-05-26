CBS Sports will carry Alabama-Florida as its first SEC matchup for 2021 season

CBS Sports has claimed its first Southeastern Conference matchup featuring Alabama for the coming fall. According to a press release from the network, CBS will carry the Crimson Tide’s meeting with Florida. The contest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 pm CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. This will be the first time since 2006 that Alabama has traveled to “The Swamp” to face the Gators. Florida earned a 28-13 win over the Tide as the fifth-ranked in the nation. Alabama defeated the Gators in 1999 with Shaun Alexander. He paced the Tide to a 40-39 overtime victory at Gainesville.