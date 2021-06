Mr. J. is a 38-year-old Caucasian male with chronic schizoaffective disorder, alcohol use disorder in sustained remission, tobacco use disorder and tardive dyskinesia. His psychotic disorder has been stable on clozapine. He has smoked cigarettes, 1-2 packs per day, for the past 20 years. Mr. J. also has mild orofacial tardive dyskinesia. At a recent outpatient visit, Mr. J. requested a trial of varenicline for smoking cessation. He underwent a 4-week trial of varenicline, which was overall well-tolerated, and his tobacco used decreased from 1.5 to 1 pack per day. During that time, his tardive dyskinesia remained unchanged, with an Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale score of 6 at both baseline before and 4 weeks after starting varenicline.