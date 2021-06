The whole point of this deck is to ruin the day of any class that doesn’t run minion kills or devolves A.K.A most popular classes right now: Hunter Paladin Warrior Druid. the deck was also pretty good against the other classes before the Crabrider nerf but not its more of a 50-50 for most whether they draw their “fuck you” card or not. got a 71% winrate over 104 games and currently diamond 1. The deck is very good to grind out the current patch as it wins against most of the popular decks have fun with it.