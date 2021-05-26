School District In Westchester Names New Superintendent

Jonathan P. Raymond Photo Credit: New Rochelle School District

An educator who has experience from coast to coast has been tapped as the new superintendent for one of downstate New York's largest school districts.

The New Rochelle Board of Education is expected to approve a three-year deal with Jonathan P. Raymond during its meeting on Wednesday night, May 26 to become the district’s new superintendent.

Raymond comes to Westchester County having previously served as superintendent of the Sacramento City Unified School District in California and chief accountability officer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system in North Carolina.

Most recently, Raymond was executive director of the Massachusetts COVID-19 relief fund.

He also served as President of the Stuart Foundation, the largest funder of kindergarten-through-grade 12 education in California.

As a former labor law attorney and nonprofit leader, the Board of Education called Raymond “an outsider to education by trade, but a passionate advocate for equity and system-wide change,” noting that he “implemented bold initiatives to transform the school district around a vision that focused on supporting the whole child.”

According to the Board of Education, “Raymond was a Fellow at the Broad Academy, a fellowship for highly motivated, accomplished professionals who drive excellence and equity to power real, lasting impacts for students and families.

“He completed the Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School and earned a law degree from the George Mason Law School,” they noted. "In addition, he holds a master of arts degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he also earned his bachelor’s degree.”

“The Board feels Mr. Raymond’s rare blend of credentials, and his deep commitment to whole child and whole community education, are exactly what New Rochelle students and families need as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Education President Rachel Relkin said.

Raymond’s start date as Superintendent is to be determined. The Board of Education had previously announced that a superintendent would be in place by Thursday, July 1.

