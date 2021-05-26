newsbreak-logo
3 teens shot during argument in Winter Garden, cops say

By Kalia Richardson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Police Department

Three teenagers were shot following an argument in the front yard of a Winter Garden home Wednesday, according to Winter Garden police. The 15, 17 and 18-year-old victims are all recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Horizon Street around 12:30 p.m. Two of the teens were transferred by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center, while the other was driven to AdventHealth Winter Garden, said Lt. Scott Allen.

Information on the subjects’ injuries is not being released at this time and investigators are working on multiple leads, Allen said.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood not far from the West Orange Recreation Center.

For anyone who has additional information, contact Detective Dave Frank at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

karichardson@orlandosentinel.com

ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
