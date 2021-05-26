Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil Senate recalls current, ex-health ministers to COVID-19 probe

msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian senators conducting a high-profile inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday voted to recall the current and former health ministers for more testimony, as well as summon nine state governors for the first time. Senators are grilling government officials and other...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Witzel
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Senate#Government Ministers#General Government#Government Officials#Brazil Senate#Brasilia#Reuters#The Health Ministry#Ex Health Ministers#Brazilian Senators#President Jair Bolsonaro#Alleged Graft#Irregularities#Governors#April#Recall#Election#Health Minister#Brasilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthmymotherlode.com

Ex-minister says Brazil leader didn’t interfere on pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A former health minister denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing the first day of his Senate testimony Wednesday that analysts saw as an attempt to shield Brazil’s leader from any blame over the government’s pandemic response.
WorldUS News and World Report

New Ukraine Health Minister Vows to Speed up COVID-19 Vaccinations

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament named a new health minister on Thursday, who promised to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, including by trying to make vaccines domestically. Viktor Lyashko, previously a deputy health minister, was promoted to replace Maksym Stepanov, who was fired this week after Prime Minister Denys Shmygal...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil records 2,641 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday. Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Brazil environment minister targeted in wood-smuggling probe

Brazilian police on Wednesday searched properties connected to Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other officials in a probe of allegations they allowed illegal exports of timber from the Amazon region to the United States and Europe. Salles has been leading U.S.-Brazil talks over funding to protect the Amazon jungle, the...
AmericasMinneapolis Star Tribune

Brazil police probe environment minister over timber exports

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's Federal Police on Wednesday carried out searches to investigate whether Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other key figures within the ministry facilitated illegal timber exports to the U.S. and Europe. The Supreme Court authorized the search of nearly three dozen locations in Sao Paulo state,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil senators say anti-China views hurt access to COVID-19 vaccines

Brazilian senators on Tuesday accused the country's former foreign minister of undermining efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines after he used anti-China rhetoric during the pandemic. In a parliamentary inquiry into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the world's second-deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus, senators blamed the president and his...
Worldrock947.com

China cuts COVID-19 vaccine ingredient shipment to Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) – China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil’s Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 liters from 4,000, Butantan said on Tuesday. This means the shipment scheduled for May 26 will now make 5 million doses of the Coronavac shot, Butantan...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Fined For Breaking Covid-19 Restrictions In Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro must pay a fine for failing to adhere to state health safety regulations at a public event, the governor of Maranhao state said, as Brazil struggles to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Health authorities filed the case against Bolsonaro "for the promotion in Maranhao of gatherings with no...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Ireland's health minister urged to reconsider NI meeting

The first and deputy first ministers have urged Ireland's health minister to reconsider his decision not to meet Robin Swann over Covid concerns about cross-border travel. Mr Swann earlier said he was disappointed Stephen Donnelly had not met him despite a request. He said he had issued a request more...
Worldgoodmenproject.com

Mismanagement of the COVID-19 Crisis Increases Food Insecurity in India and Brazil

As Indians continue to scramble for survival through a deadly second COVID-19 wave and deal with an inadequate health care system that has failed them at every step, for a majority of the country living in rural areas and in slums in urban centers, food insecurity is proving to be a bigger struggle than protecting themselves against the deadly virus.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in a nationwide protests against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday. Demonstrators in at least 16 cities across the country rallied against the leader’s response, carrying signs with slogans like “Out with Bolsonaro” and “Impeachment now”, according to Reuters. In Rio de Janeiro, protesters could be seen kicking a prop made in Mr Bolsonaro’s likeness before setting it on fire. While demonstrations were largely peaceful in Rio de Janeiro and in capital Brasilia, in some cities, including Recife, violence unfolded, with police shooting rubber bullets and firing tear...
Public HealthScience Now

Spatiotemporal pattern of COVID-19 spread in Brazil

Science, abh1558 and abh2644, this issue p. 821 and p. 815. Brazil has been severely hit by COVID-19, with rapid spatial spread of both cases and deaths. We used daily data on reported cases and deaths to understand, measure, and compare the spatiotemporal pattern of the spread across municipalities. Indicators of clustering, trajectories, speed, and intensity of the movement of COVID-19 to interior areas, combined with indices of policy measures, show that although no single narrative explains the diversity in the spread, an overall failure of implementing prompt, coordinated, and equitable responses in a context of stark local inequalities fueled disease spread. This resulted in high and unequal infection and mortality burdens. With a current surge in cases and deaths and several variants of concern in circulation, failure to mitigate the spread could further aggravate the burden.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Brazilian president Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America in the country later this month. Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga...
Presidential ElectionPublic Radio International PRI

Biden calls for probe into origins of COVID-19

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US President Joe Biden has called for a “redoubled” effort to find the origins of COVID-19. The administration is now including the possibility that the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory called the Wuhan Institute of Virology after months of considering it a fringe theory. Biden’s push for an intelligence inquiry joins growing worldwide pressure for China to be more transparent about the outbreak. It’s also a move with clear domestic politics in mind — to stave off Republican demands for the president to be tougher on China. On Wednesday, Biden asked US intelligence agencies to report back on their findings in 90 days, and directed national laboratories to assist with the investigation.
Public Healthwkzo.com

Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

CARACAS (Reuters) – Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela’s inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was...