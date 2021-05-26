newsbreak-logo
This Riverside Ontario Home Is Under $370K & You'll Feel Like You're Always On Vacation

By Patrick John Gilson
Narcity
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to increase your vacation days from 14 days a year to 365, then this wholesome Ontario home has got you covered. Not only is this scenic property located right on Wahnapitae River, offering plenty of avenues for adventure, it is also surprisingly affordable. 71 Hood Rd., located...

