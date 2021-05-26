AUD/USD drops into the negative territory below 0.7750 on USD recovery

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Friday’s recovery through trade on Monday, pushing through 0.7750 and slipping back into a narrow trading band. Last weeks break below supports at 0.7650 signaled a potential shift in underlying AUD momentum, opening the door to the prospect the currency may trade within a lower handle through the near term. Friday’s recovery and the subsequent risk on run has seemingly staved off any correction, allowing the AUD to recoup losses and maintain long term bullish estimates. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket our attentions turn to Thursday’s US CPI data print. Inflation concerns have eased since April’s bumper print, and we are keenly attuned to any sign inflation pressures may be more than a short term transitory byproduct of pandemic led supply constraints. Outperformance will likely drive another risk off run, adding mounting pressure on AUD supports.