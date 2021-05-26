Cancel
AUD/USD drops into the negative territory below 0.7750 on USD recovery

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD reversed its direction after climbing toward 0.7800. US Dollar Index rebounds to 90.00 during the American session. Focus shifts to Thursday's high-tier data releases from US. The AUD/USD pair rose toward 0.7800 during the Asian trading hours but came under modest bearish pressure in the second half of the...

www.fxstreet.com
Reuters

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. read more.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh five-day high above 0.7760

AUD/USD continues to push higher in the American session. US Dollar Index extends daily slide, drops below 90.00. Focus shifts to business sentiment data from Australia. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session and reached a new five-day high of 0.7766. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 0.7760.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to plummet below 1.20 as Fed tapering looms on the horizon – Rabobank

Friday’s release of the ‘good but not that good’ US May labour data showed a decent level of improvement in the US labour market, but not enough to boost fears that the Fed should start to taper its asset purchase programme imminently. While there may be no pressing need for the Fed to taper, the debate about the timing of any reduction in QE is set to remain a dominating market theme. Therefore, Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, expects the EUR/USD pair to plunge below 1.20 on a three-month view.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD closes in on 1.4200 as USD struggles to find demand

GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 during the American session. US Dollar Index remains on track to close below 90.00. EU official says patience is wearing thin with UK on N. Ireland. The GBP/USD started the new week on a weak footing and declined toward 1.4100 in the early trading hours...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains flat near 109.20 amid softer USD, Japan GDP eyed

USD/JPY struggles for direction on Tuesday. US dollar remains under pressure post dismal economic data. Yen pulls off its safe-haven appeal, GDP data in focus. The USD/JPY pair trades almost flat with no meaningful traction in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair retreated from the high of 109.64 to close near the lower levels at 109.19 in the New York session.
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low

NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low (0.7115) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the start of the month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) gradually adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Could make brief retracement

Upside risks pressured the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar on Friday. As a result, the AUD/USD exchange rate surged by 92 pips or 1.20% during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the currency pair could make a retracement towards the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on. Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked. ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as. investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise.
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains supported by lockdown easing announcements

UK’s Prime Minister spokesman reaffirmed the kingdom is on its way to ease lockdown. The UK will publish on Tuesday the May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, previously at 39.6%. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, could re-test the year’s high at 1.4250. The GBPUSD pair trades around 1.4180 as the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD slips back into familiar trading pattern

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Friday’s recovery through trade on Monday, pushing through 0.7750 and slipping back into a narrow trading band. Last weeks break below supports at 0.7650 signaled a potential shift in underlying AUD momentum, opening the door to the prospect the currency may trade within a lower handle through the near term. Friday’s recovery and the subsequent risk on run has seemingly staved off any correction, allowing the AUD to recoup losses and maintain long term bullish estimates. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket our attentions turn to Thursday’s US CPI data print. Inflation concerns have eased since April’s bumper print, and we are keenly attuned to any sign inflation pressures may be more than a short term transitory byproduct of pandemic led supply constraints. Outperformance will likely drive another risk off run, adding mounting pressure on AUD supports.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY snaps two-day downtrend above 109.00 after upbeat Japan Q1 GDP

USD/JPY rose for the first time in three days after stronger-than-expected Japan GDP. Japan’s Q1 GDP recovered from -1.2% forecast to -1.0%. Risk catalysts trouble traders but USD weakness favors the sellers. US trade numbers, risk-related headlines become the key for fresh impulse. USD/JPY picks up bids to 109.30 during...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound Ahead of US Inflation Data

Set a buy stop at 1.4200 (Friday high). Add a take-profit at 1.4250 (YTD high). Set a stop-loss at 1.4130. Set a sell-stop at 1.4150 and a take-profit at 1.4082 (Friday low). Add a stop-loss at 1.4200. The GBP/USD is holding steady near the highest level this year as investors...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Consolidates Below 0.7760

The AUD/USD currency pair consolidated below the 0.7760 level during yesterday’s trading session. The Aussie made about 33 pips movement or 0.42% against the Greenback on Monday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trade within the 0.7770/0.7718 levels during the following trading session. On the...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Rallies From Key Demand Zone

The Australian dollar claws back losses against a weaker dollar after a mixed bag of US jobs data. The pair saw a strong rebound off the demand zone (0.7650) from the daily chart. The initial surge above 0.7740 is a sign of commitment from the buy-side. As the short side...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to fresh 10-day low below 109.30

USD/JPY is edging lower at the start of the week. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south after opening with a bullish gap. US Dollar Index stays afloat above 90.00 on Monday. The USD/JPY pair reached its highest level since early April at 110.34 last week but lost 80 pips...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards recovery moves below 0.9000

USD/CHF fades bounce off two-week-old support line, keeps 200-HMA breakdown. Bullish MACD, immediate trend line breakout keeps buyers hopeful. USD/CHF lack momentum while taking rounds to 0.8975-80 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair broke a two-day-old falling trend line on Monday during its bounce off an ascending...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar steadies ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data due out on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday (Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues to how fast the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus.