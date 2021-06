COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Caleb Furnell, Aaron Johnson, and Isaac Manning are set to compete at the NCAA West Regional Preliminaries on Thursday, May 26, at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. UVU will participate in six different events at the West Preliminary, which will be broadcasted on SECN+. Johnson and Manning are set to compete at 2:00 p.m. MT and Furnell will compete at 7:45 p.m.