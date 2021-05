Capt. Alex Gephart speaks at the Spirit of Princeton Memorial Day ceremony.PHOTO COURTESY OF PAM HERSH. The 17th century English poet, scholar and cleric John Donne said in a sermon that because we are all part of mankind, any person’s death is a loss to all of us: “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”