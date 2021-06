Kids, did I ever tell you the story about all the indie rock I listened to in the mid-’00s?. That’s right—this month’s episode of the Cue Sheet podcast surveys the soundtrack to How I Met Your Mother, CBS’s sitcom that ran from 2005-2014 and whose finale proved surprisingly controversial. We’re not getting in too deep about our reactions to how the series wrapped up (and whether or not the title of the show was really even entirely accurate), but we are talking about its soundtrack, which was miles ahead of your average sitcom.