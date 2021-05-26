Elevator Talk Ep. 37: Aurora Elixirs, a|dash, Yerbuzz, Explorer, and Spirity Cocktails

When in Paris, I had the chance to dine at Chef Alain Passard’s L’Arpege, an internationally renowned restaurant that at the time (2015) was seen as cutting edge for its rooftop garden and transition to a plant-based menu. Passard picked veggies, herbs, fruits and more from the garden in the morning, and he and his team of chefs prepared them for a multi-course plant-forward menu in the evening. In that dinner service, I tasted things I’ve never tasted before, and haven’t since. A stinging nettle soup — spicy, herbaceous and cut with a dollop of sour cream (it wasn’t vegan) — still reigns in the top five bites of food I’ve ever eaten; all based in the flavor of a glorified weed.