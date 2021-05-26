newsbreak-logo
Sioux County, IA

Sioux County courthouse security reviewed

By Eric Sandbulte esandbulte@nwestiowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard security recommendations from sheriff Dan Altena during its Tuesday meeting. Presenting to the supervisors for informational purposes, Altena as a member of the courthouse security committee recommended that the county hire an additional deputy so that an officer could operate a metal detector to screen for weapons during business hours and more quickly respond to calls for security at the historic building located in Orange City.

