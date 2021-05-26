Sioux County courthouse security reviewed
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard security recommendations from sheriff Dan Altena during its Tuesday meeting. Presenting to the supervisors for informational purposes, Altena as a member of the courthouse security committee recommended that the county hire an additional deputy so that an officer could operate a metal detector to screen for weapons during business hours and more quickly respond to calls for security at the historic building located in Orange City.