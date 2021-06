On June 17, The Beachcomber will publish its annual graduation special section, highlighting graduating island high school seniors. Information is being collected from Vashon Island High School seniors in partnership with the school district. A survey has been sent to VHS seniors from the district, with a deadline for completion by Monday, May 31. VHS students and parents are urged to check their school email addresses and complete the survey as soon as possible. Graduation photos for VHS students will be provided to The Beachcomber by the school district.