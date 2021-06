Police recovered more than $300,000 in drugs and arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a Columbus residence May 6. Alexander Obermeier, 22, and Samantha Libricz, 22, were both charged with six felonies – maintaining a drug trafficking place, class I felony, possess with intent to deliver designer drugs (>50 g), class C felony, possession with intent to deliver psilocin (>500 g), possession with intent to deliver THC (>1000-2500 g), a class G felony, possession with intent to deliver LSD <= 1 g), a class G felony, and possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (>10-50G) a class D felony.