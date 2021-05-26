Grace Online Celebrates Back-To-Back Records, Freezes Tuition
WINONA LAKE – Grace College Online celebrated record new student enrollment for the second enrollment period in a row. Last week, the school nearly doubled its all-time high summer enrollment of new students. This follows its record enrollment for new students this past spring. As a result of the strong demand for online and adult education, Grace is freezing its online tuition, which was reduced by nearly 20% across the board last May, according to a news release from Grace College.timesuniononline.com