Washington State

1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in Washington

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Capitals. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing to leave...

NBAbatonrougenews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’

This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAwsn.com

NBA Play-In Tournament: Overview, Odds, & Predictions

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for the second season in a row!. There are some surprise competitors in the Play-In tournament, including 2020 NBA Playoff standouts the Boston Celtics, and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers!. Young squads like the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies are working to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Best bets for the 2021 NBA play-in tournament

The first-ever NBA play-in tournament is upon us and NBA fans across the world cannot wait for four days of sheer excitement. With the same feel as the MLB Wild Card games and March Madness, it really seems like anything can happen in the NBA playoffs for the first time in a long while. Whether the person who created this tournament format should be promoted or fired, the NBA play-in tournament gives us four more thrilling games to capitalize on.
NBAnbcboston.com

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of May. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wizards to the eighth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.