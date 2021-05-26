Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Cannon teases his daytime talk show

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We're going to have a good time, y'all," Cannon says in the first promo for his self-titled new talk show, premiering this fall. Cannon's talk show was supposed to premiere last fall, but was delayed after his anti-Semitic remarks controversy last summer.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Show Time#Anti Semitic#Premiere#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmyb106.com

Cannon's Countdown

Listen to Cannon’s Countdown live here. Sundays from 12PM-3PM, tune in to B106 to hear Nick Cannon count down down the top hits of the week!. TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist, Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series, The Masked Singer, host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio, and recently produced, wrote, directed and starred in his film She Ball. Cannon will also be hosting his own daytime talk show, set to air in fall 2021.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His Seventh Child

Reports say that Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child with Alyssa Scott, a model on his Wild 'N Out show. Scott announced her pregnancy online with a photo from a maternity shoot. She captioned the photo, "Zen S. Cannon." When someone asked if Nick was the father, she responded...
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Nick Cannon: 4 Children, 3 On The Way, 2 Different Women = 1 Busy Man

Nick Cannon has been quite a busy lover lately, as he recently announced on social media that he was having twins with girlfriend Abby De La Rosa. However, it doesn’t seem to end there — just weeks after the twins announcement, the 40-year-old Wild N Out host is also allegedly expecting baby number seven with Wild N Out model Alyssa Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams' talent as a daytime talk show host is "being Wendy"

With her glam bordering on camp style, Williams is an anomaly on daytime TV, Michael Schulman writes in a New Yorker profile of the daytime talk show host. "Unlike her competitor Ellen DeGeneres, she’s not a standup comedian, and, unlike Kelly Ripa or the women of The View, she doesn’t have co-hosts," explains Schulman. "She’s her own sounding board, capable of filling endless time with off-the-cuff, bawdy talk, delivered in a Jersey accent. Her rambling spontaneity is an antidote to the cheery polish of the Today show; she’ll interrupt a celebrity tidbit to tell a story about her weekend, then lose her place. She barely uses a teleprompter and won’t wear an earpiece. Although her show features such daytime staples as interviews, shopping segments ('Trendy@Wendy'), and advice ('Ask Wendy'), its core is 'Hot Topics,' ostensibly a gossip roundup but really a kind of free-associative performance art, in which Williams riffs on celebrity divorces, pop-star feuds, and 'Real Housewives' antics." As CNN's Don Lemon, who has guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, put it: "Her talent is being Wendy. She has this degree of comfort on television, like she’s sitting in your living room talking to you." Schulman adds: "You don’t have to know the people she’s discussing to be engrossed by her chatty, opinionated commentary, which converts even operatic gossip into relatable mini-dramas. Assessing the news that Kim Kardashian was keeping a sixty-million-dollar mansion after her divorce from Kanye West, Williams shrugged and concluded, 'It’s best for the kids. The kids know the house.'"
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lanisha Cole Shuts Down Nick Cannon Pregnancy Rumors

Nick Cannon's ex, Lanisha Cole, has shot down rumors that she is pregnant with the rapper's child. Cannon and his current partner Abby De La Rosa have already announced that they are expecting. "I'm not pregnant. I'm not hiding a baby. Chill," Cole wrote on her Instagram story, this week.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]

Nick Cannon might have explaining to do. According to HotNewHipHop, the media icon has allegedly had an entanglement with a former colleague. Alyssa Scott, a former model for Cannon’s popular show Wild ‘N Out has recently posted a picture of her baby bump captioning it “ZEN S. CANNON”. Well, Nick’s last name is in fact Cannon so this can be very so true or a wild coincidence. The story gets even more interesting when a fan comments under the photo asking if Nick Cannon is the father of her baby and she responded back with heart faces.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Masked Singer' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Nick Cannon’s “Awkward” Moment With Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon's ex-wife, Mariah Carey, was name dropped on The Masked Singer last night — and it definitely made us all watching at home quite surprised. During Wednesday's "Spicy Six" episode, a photo of the five-time Grammy winner appeared while panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were attempting to figure out the secret identity behind finalist Black Swan. After Black Swan's spot-on rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Do I Do," Nick instructed The Masked Singer's men in black to present a clue via The Mind Reader. When they did just that though, everyone was shocked to learn that the "We Belong Together" singer was on Black Swan's mind.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Kelly Clarkson and her talk show score six Daytime Emmy nominations

Last year, Kelly Clarkson won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. This year, she and her talk show just scored six nominations, including one for a song that Kelly wrote with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix. Kelly’s show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, while Kelly...
MoviesEW.com

The Masked Singer recap: Robopine powers down to reveal Fast & Furious star

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 5 episode 10. The Masked Singer was back with a regular episode this Wednesday, after no one went home on last week's singalong special. Tonight was all about the Spicy Six: Yeti, Robopine, Piglet, Black Swan, Russian Dolls, and Chameleon! Yeti and Russian Dolls shined, Robopine was sent home, and the panelists showed off some impressive celebrity knowledge (that or their acting has improved).
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Niecy Nash Reveals What It Was Really Like Hosting (Exclusive)

For the first few episodes of The Masked Singer Season 5, Niecy Nash stepped into the hosting role as longtime host Nick Cannon was forced to take a step back after testing positive for COVID-19. Her time as the host came to an end during the April 8 episode, during which Cannon was revealed as the Wildcard contestant Bulldog, meaning that he would be resuming hosting duties. Following her time on the Fox series, Nash spoke with PopCulture.com about her experience and, in particular, her hilarious banter with judge Ken Jeong. And she had nothing but positive things to say about her time on The Masked Singer.