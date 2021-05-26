newsbreak-logo
Pasco-Hernando State College Collaborates With City Of Brooksville To Help Students Begin Careers

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Pasco-Hernando State College is excited to once again be partnering with Innovation Collective on an event that will allow students the opportunity to do a “Shark Tank” style pitch to venture capitalists and top entrepreneurs in the United States right here in Hernando County.

The pitch event is led by Innovation Collective in partnership with AARP Innovation Labs. It is called the “Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition.”

The event is for companies, early-stage startups, and ideas that improve our quality of life as we age. Many would see this as simply products that help the elderly, but it is designed to focus on any idea or innovation that makes life better for everyone.

PHSC President Dr. Timothy Beard says, “Pasco-Hernando State College is excited about the opportunity to join two of our community’s stellar stakeholders, Innovation Collective and AARP, in establishing a needed venue and local collaborations to further ensure a healthy eco-system to study the keys and challenges associated with aging”

Pasco-Hernando State College has identified Brooksville as a culture-first community-wide incubator that accelerates companies focused on aging and longevity. Through grassroots activities and strategic partnerships with the community, academia, healthcare, and private sector businesses, this type of collaboration is empowering an entire community to help tackle the issues we face as we age.

According to Dr. Stanley Giannet, PHSC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer and College Provost, “The interplay among science, technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurship-focused on the enhancement of aging is considerable, and PHSC’s faculty and students are committed to a strong partnership that fosters the application of knowledge to this area.”

The grand prize winner will have a chance to participate in the AARP Innovation Labs’ Grand Pitch Finale in the fall, receive up to $25,000, and the possibility of being promoted to over 30 million Senior Citizens. The event spotlights some of the best and brightest startups identifying challenges and solving important issues facing older adults.

To submit an application for or to sign up to attend the Better Aging Through Technology pitch competition, please visit http://pitch.innovationcollective.com or email press@innovationcollective.com for more information.

