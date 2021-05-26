25 Design Buys from AAPI Labels We Love

French designer Pierre Yovanovitch has been tackling everything from men’s fashion to architecture across the globe for the better part of three decades. While all of his work is impressive, he is most well known for his furniture pieces and interior designs and, until recently, you couldn’t even buy the former without the latter. Now, with the launch of Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, 45 different pieces of his furniture that runs the gamut from seating, lighting, tables, and accessories, will be available to all of us. Whether it’s asymmetric or anthropomorphic, gestural or geometric, literature- or nature-inspired, there’s at least one piece in this collection that every single person will find desirable because that’s the kind of appeal these pieces have. As Yovanovitch himself described the collection, “It takes the quality and uncompromised attention to detail out of the context of a private residence or limited-edition gallery model, and makes it available to a wider, global audience.” As with all his previous offerings, each piece is made in conjunction with the best craftspeople across the world.