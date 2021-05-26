newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

25 Design Buys from AAPI Labels We Love

By Sean Santiago
ELLE DECOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we close out Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month here at ELLE DECOR we can’t help but share more of the amazing work Asian-American designers are doing to make our homes feel cozy and collected, from the foyer to the family room—and even to the pantry. Whether it’s a green clean, a revitalizing scent, or a full-on suite of American-made furniture, these 25 AAPI brands and designers are ones to watch this month and always.

www.elledecor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aapi#Asian American#Pacific Islander#Heritage Month#Elle Decor#Asian American#Love#Brands#American Made Furniture#Green#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Williamson County, TNyourwilliamson.com

Interior Thinking: Beautifully Designed for Love with Bloom Family Designs

Through her impactful interior designs, Melissa Whitlock’s understanding of the importance of home becomes incredibly evident. Melissa Whitlock, Founder of Bloom Family Designs here in middle Tennessee, is an entrepreneur, wife, mom, adoption advocate, and lover of all things interior design. After watching friends walk through the foster care and adoption process, she noticed a need when it came to preparing their children’s rooms.
Small BusinessBusiness Insider

17 cool and unique gift ideas from small businesses we love

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. COVID-19 has negatively impacted a significant amount of small businesses. We rounded up a list of small businesses offering gifts ranging from tasty food to cool clothing. Looking for more gift-giving inspiration? Check out all of Insider...
Interior Designcoolmaterial.com

Esteemed Designer Pierre Yovanovitch Finally Launched His Furniture Label

French designer Pierre Yovanovitch has been tackling everything from men’s fashion to architecture across the globe for the better part of three decades. While all of his work is impressive, he is most well known for his furniture pieces and interior designs and, until recently, you couldn’t even buy the former without the latter. Now, with the launch of Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, 45 different pieces of his furniture that runs the gamut from seating, lighting, tables, and accessories, will be available to all of us. Whether it’s asymmetric or anthropomorphic, gestural or geometric, literature- or nature-inspired, there’s at least one piece in this collection that every single person will find desirable because that’s the kind of appeal these pieces have. As Yovanovitch himself described the collection, “It takes the quality and uncompromised attention to detail out of the context of a private residence or limited-edition gallery model, and makes it available to a wider, global audience.” As with all his previous offerings, each piece is made in conjunction with the best craftspeople across the world.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

50 Decorating Deals We Love Under $50

A lot of home decor products come across our desks at Country Living, from farmhouse staples to one-of-a-kind finds. But after a year stuck in our homes, *these* are the simple, affordable finds we've turned to when we wanted to liven up our own living spaces. With 50 items to choose from—all under $50!—you're bound to find something that suits your style without breaking the bank.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

7 interior design lessons we’ve learnt from luxury hotel designers

Luxury hotel designers create interiors many of us would be delighted to spend every day and night enjoying. And it’s not just their appearances that are so enviable. Every element of our favorite hotels speaks of luxury, beauty and comfort. But while a permanent five-star vacation can’t be ours, we’re...
Shoppinglaughingplace.com

We’re “Ear” for It! Six Disney Ear Headbands We Love From shopDisney

It’s always a good day to talk about Ear Headbands and with so many fun styles available on shopDisney we wanted to show you a few of our favorites! From a brand new Loki-inspired design to creative toppers for the graduate, your summer parks wardrobe will benefit from any one of these colorful accessories.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Designers Share the Realities of Fashion and the AAPI Experience

Growing up Chinese American, Derek Lam didn’t think there were a lot of opportunities to express himself creatively. “I wanted to express my individuality as a person,” the designer and founder of Derek Lam 10 Crosby said during a Facebook Live event in partnership with WWD Thursday, “The Foundation, The Future and The Stories Between: Fashion and the AAPI Experience,” honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. “Fashion was a place where I could be Chinese American and be myself and control how I wanted to be represented. So it gave me the platform to do that.”
Philadelphia, PAbuckscountyherald.com

A Designer House love story – always

The year was 2011 and the occasion was opening day of our 36th Bucks County Designer House and Gardens, Old Glory Farm. Whitney Berger was just out of college with a degree in design from Philadelphia University and employed by Lux Interiors. That year Lux Interiors created a lovely Tea Room and Whitney was in its design space greeting visitors. Just around the corner, Mark Little, another designer, was in his design space, the Parlor.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

4 AAPI Designers on the ‘Model Minority’ Myth and How It Impacts the Fashion Industry

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cuyana's elevated essentials. 3.1 Philip Lim's sculptural tailoring. SVNR's pastiche jewelry. Dauphinette's floral chainmaille tops. Designers from the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community bring a rich, visual tapestry of cultures, values, and traditions to the fashion landscape. And yet the industry, which plays host to designers and models from all over the world, has long boxed their creativity into a single narrative. Of course, this isn't unique to the fashion industry—Hollywood is notorious for furthering a singular Asian experience.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

10 style secrets we learnt from the kitchen design of edit58's founder – take inspiration for yours

If you are searching for ways to make your country kitchen unique-looking, welcoming and beautiful, let this lovely space inspire you. Designed for Lisa Mehydene, founder of edit58 – one of our favorite interior design destinations to go for stylish home accessories and covetable rugs made by craftspeople in the US, Portugal, France and Morocco – it is inspired by John Derian's kitchen in his New York home. With cabinetry from British Standard by Plain English, this characterful space perfectly suits its barn setting in the Cotswolds, the UK's sought-after countryside location.
Interior DesignCharlotteObserver.com

Design Recipes: 10 easy design ideas under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. If you’re looking for affordable ways to refresh your space, here are some Design Recipes hacks, all under $100. 1. Mirrors as a headboard. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Food & Wine

A Field Guide to the Latest Trends in Wine-Label Design

The wine's label is spare—almost coy. An elegant black blotch of a figure floats on a field of ivory. The wine's name, "Welly," is tucked down in a corner. There is no other text, no vintage or varietal or appellation, on the front of the bottle. The label is less like a billboard and more like a wink, an appeal to your right brain rather than your left.
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

A DIY dream: Woman transforms an old dirty TV cabinet into a VERY on-trend piece of decor using budget buys from Bunnings Warehouse

A businesswoman and mum with a talent for upcycling old pieces of furniture has impressed hundreds online after sharing how she transformed an old television cabinet. Kylie, from the Central Coast, Australia, shared images on Facebook and revealed the affordable Bunnings Warehouse products she used to complete the project - including sand paper, wood stain and water-based sealer.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Hidden Amazon Shop Is Filled With the Coolest Boho Decor, Starting at $10

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re in the market for some boho-chic decor with a reasonable price tag, you’re in luck! Amazon brand Main + Mesa has all of the basics you need to make this relaxed and eclectic design style come alive in your home. From wall art and shelves to throw pillows and planters, this Amazon brand has so many Insta-worthy pieces that will instantly upgrade your space and go easy on your wallet (prices start at $10!).
LifestyleRefinery29

All The Household Products We Tried & Loved In May

After spending the vast majority of our time at home, R29's collective household product game is pretty sophisticated. At least once a week, we get into a long Slack conversation about some cool new item that's been absolutely saving or changing or elevating our lives. So we decided to share the wealth.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

12 Influential AAPI Designers Who Have Helped Reshape Fashion

As any established designer knows painfully well, there is no clear-cut path to success. Skills and talent somehow are not solely enough to break away from the competition. Yet with fortitude and often longevity, these Asian American and Pacific Islander designers have distinguished themselves in the ever-competitive fashion industry. In addition to creating identifiable brands, they have brought in fresh perspectives, told new stories and, in some cases, interwoven elements of their heritage to design one-of-a-kind fashion.
Home & GardenHouzz

25 Fun Backyard Design Ideas

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. And as many people emerge from a year of relative solitude and caution, there’s a general feeling that the world is heading into a period of pleasure-seeking, and outdoor design is following suit. “We’re seeing a lot less formal backyards,” says Jeffery Riddle of Dallas landscape design-build firm Alterra Landscape Design. “Dallas is a real formal place, but what happened last year really knocked the formality out of it.”