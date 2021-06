SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A Charlotte businessman just completed a 750-mile trek across the Carolinas, and all for a good cause. Richard Sexton, a Charlotte marketing and furniture industry professional, is the founder of the Carolinas CAN Ruck for Autism, which directly benefits the Champion Autism Network (CAN). CAN describes him as an endurance athlete who has run marathons and ultra-marathons before. But he also has personal experience with kids; he has adopted a son from China and worked as a substitute teacher in early childhood education. His experiences in those parts of his life lead him to want to help kids with autism and their families.