Prices at the Pump
A nickel may not seem like much, but gas prices have been dropping for the past two weeks. According to Gas-Buddy-dot-com, Wisconsin drivers were paying an average of $2.75 a gallon the final week of April. By mid-May, the price jumped almost daily for two weeks amid a cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. That caused panic buying across parts of the US and put a strain on fuel supply chains. Wisconsin topped out at an average price of about $2-90 a gallon on May 14th. Since that date, gas prices have declined or held steady every day. The current price sits at $2-85 a gallon – which is almost the same as it was two years ago.www.wglr.com