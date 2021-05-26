Prices at the Pump

After slightly more than a week of shortages and volatility in the fuel market following the hacking of a pipeline company serving the southern and eastern portions of the U.S., gasoline prices rose at a more modest pace. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday, the average price of regular unleaded was at $2.91 across the state, up $.02 from last week but still $1.13 higher than one year ago. The national average was up $.03 to $3.04. Retail diesel prices held steady at an average of $3.05, compared to $2.15 one year ago. This is $.12 below the national average of $3.17. Wholesale ethanol also held steady at $2.34 per gallon. Natural gas, the only heating fuel reported on a weekly basis in the spring and summer months, dropped a penny to $2.96 per MMbtu.