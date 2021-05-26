Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darlington, WI

Darlington Bridge Work Blasting

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Highway 23 construction project in Darlington moves forward, you can expect to hear some additional noise over the next few weeks. According to an update from the project manager, the contractor will be demolishing the old bridge deck starting Wednesday (May 26). In an update, officials say the demolition will be done between the hours of 6am and 4pm each weekday for the next 2 to 3 weeks. They advise those with homes or businesses in the area of the bridge that this is going to be a very noisy operation. They also ask for your continued patience as the construction work progresses.

www.wglr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Darlington, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work#Construction Project#Project Manager#Noise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Darlington, WIx1071.com

Highway 23 Construction In Darlington This Week

Here is what will be happening this week during the Highway 23 construction project in downtown Darlington: at the bridge & River Street intersection, crews will finish grading gravel at the intersection today (Monday). Asphalt paving is scheduled for Tuesday. On Thursday, a temporary traffic signal is scheduled to be turned on and traffic switched to one lane access across the bridge. Expect delays during this time. The Bridge crew is scheduled to mobilize a crane. A temporary concrete barrier wall and other equipment will start demolition the following week, beginning Monday May 24th. Highway 23 flagging will take play from 8am-7pm and will continue until the temporary signal is operational. County Highway F and East River Street will remain closed until the temporary signal is operational. Cornelia Street will be closed when Louisa Street is re-opened. Alice Street will remain closed.
Lafayette County, WItelegraphherald.com

3 injured -- 2 seriously -- when vehicle hits buggy in Lafayette County

BELMONT, Wis. -- Three people were injured -- two seriously -- when a vehicle hit a buggy today west of Darlington. All three people in the buggy were ejected and injured, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. One man immediately was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, while a second was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville before being airlifted to Madison for treatment. The third occupant was treated at the scene and released.
Lafayette County, WItelegraphherald.com

Winn: Conservation group making progress in Lafayette County

As a dairy farmer in Lafayette County, I take our soil health and water quality seriously. I am honored to be the president of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, a farmer-led watershed conservation group that started in 2017. Our nonprofit group has grown to 27 livestock and crop farmers who represent 47,000 acres and 23,000 dairy animals, beef cattle and pigs.