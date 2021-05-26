Meandering the Magic of Mendoza’s Susana Balbo Wines

May is Oregon Wine Month and Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and what better way to celebrate than with some bubbles! Stoller Winery says they are so excited to release their non-vintage wine Estate Brut! The idea behind this wine was to create a sparkling wine that tells the story of Stoller's site without the influence of vintage (the year in which a wine was harvested). By blending multiple vintages of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir, Stoller was able to produce this beautiful sparkling wine with harmonious balance that illustrates their “house style” or winemaking philosophy. So, what is non-vintage sparkling wine? Every vintage, the best sparkling houses will hold back a reserve of sparkling base wine in case of a less than ideal vintage (too hot, too cold, or anything in-between). The blending of the reserve material allows flexibility to create a perfectly balanced blend consistently. Non-vintage blends typically stay on lees for 15-18 months because the reserve wine provides added complexity. Stoller will be offering our Estate Brut in the Tasting Room and Stoller Experience Center by the glass and bottle all Memorial weekend, plus their Culinary Director, Chef Becca Richards, will have a trio of sliders to pair with their wines, so this truly is a weekend not to miss! There are only a handful of reservations left so what are you waiting for? Give them a call or hop online to book your reservation today!