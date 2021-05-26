Truck hits traffic barrel which struck 2 workers
Two Grant County highway department employees escaped injury after a truck hit a construction barrel that then struck them. According to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office report, a Penske Truck – being driven by 55-year-old Timothy Banks of Memphis (Tenn.) – hit the orange barrel just after 11am along Highway 151. Deputies say the impact pushed the barrel, causing it to strike two employees who were doing road repairs near exit 8. Banks was later pulled over by authorities and cited for failing to move over or slow down for a highway maintenance vehicle. Neither employee reported any injuries.www.wglr.com