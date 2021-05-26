Truck hits traffic barrel which struck 2 workers

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has released details of an Amish buggy accident near Platteville on Thursday. At around 4pm, 83 year old Jerome Heike of Benton was traveling north on Highway 81 near the Prairie Road intersection. Heike began a passing maneuver around an Amish Buggy occupied by 61 year old Henry Allgeyer and 60 year old Arie Allgeyer, both of Platteville. Heike did not leave enough room while passing and struck the rear tire of the buggy. Both Henry and Arie Allgeyer had only minor injuries and Heike was uninjured. Heike’s vehicle was removed from the scene by SOS Towing of Platteville. The Amish buggy had moderate damage. Assisting at the scene was the Platteville Fire Department and Southwest Health EMS. The crash remains under investigation.