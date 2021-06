KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in the search for a man accused of stealing from an elderly woman. According to crime stoppers, the unidentified man knocked on the apartment of a 79-year-old woman at Broadway Towers and said he was with maintenance looking for a water leak. The incident happened around 2 p.m. on May, 19.