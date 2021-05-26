San Anselmo artist featured in documentary
San Anselmo artist Tucker Nichols, who is in remission for Crohn's disease, knows how isolating and lonely it can be when you're ill and how helpless others feel when trying to help. These thoughts helped inspire "Flowers for Sick People," his free, ongoing project in which he mails a small flower painting to someone who is ill — as well as front-line caregivers during the pandemic — on behalf of someone else. Hear more about him and his work in "Tell Them We Were Here," Griff and Keelan Williams' 90-minute documentary of Nichols and seven other Bay Area artists.