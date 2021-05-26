newsbreak-logo
Study: Most people visit nearby locales more often than faraway destinations

By Brooks Hays
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
According to a new study, visitation patterns follow an inverse law in cities all over the world -- the farther away a destination is from home, the less frequently people visit. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- If you live next door to a donut shop and several miles from the health food store, your waistline could be in trouble.

That's because people across the world follow a predictable travel pattern -- visiting locations that are closer more often than faraway destinations, according to research published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Researchers at MIT were able to confirm this intuitive travel pattern for the first time using empirical data from across the globe.

To do so, the research team collected and analyzed anonymized cellphone data from communications providers on four different continents.

The data showed that people tend to visit places closer to home more often than they do locations farther away -- the "inverse law" of visitation.

"We might shop every day at a bakery a few hundred meters away, but we'll only go once a month to the fancy boutique miles away from our neighborhood," study co-author Carlo Ratti told MIT News.

"This kind of intuitive notion had never been empirically tested. When we did it we found an incredibly regular and robust law -- which we have called the visitation law," said Ratti, director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT, which led the research project.

For the study, researchers fielded data from cell service providers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Boston; Braga, Lisbon and Porto in Portugal; Dakar, Senegal; and Singapore.

The massive data sets revealed the travel patterns of more than 4 million people over the course of several months, showing that the visitation law is consistent in urban environs across very different parts of the world.

"This generalized behavior is not just something you observe in Boston," said co-author Paolo Santi, research scientist at the Senseable City Lab. "From a scientific viewpoint, we are adding evidence about a generalized pattern of behavior."

There are a few exceptions to the rule. The data showed that certain activities and places, including ports and amusement parks, motivated people to regularly travel slightly longer distances.

But for most businesses and activities, people stay close to home if they can. The dry cleaners down the street, for example, is almost always going to be more popular with the locals than the one a few neighborhoods over.

Researchers suggests their findings can help scholars of the urban environment better understand how populations interact with their surroundings, as well as assist city planners with zoning, infrastructure and other development decisions.

"The visitation law could have many practical applications -- from the design of new infrastructure to urban planning," said Ratti. "For instance, it could help implement the concept of the 'Fifteen-Minute City,' which aims to reorganize physical space around walkable neighborhoods and which has become very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Our law suggests that we can indeed capture a large fraction of all urban trips within a fifteen-minute radius, while leaving the rest -- perhaps 10 percent -- further away," Ratti said.

