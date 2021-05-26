newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Monstrous Water Blasters

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nerf Super Soaker SoakZooka water blaster is a monstrous accessory for those looking to partake in water fights that will easily drench those on the opposing team. The blaster is capable of holding up to 55-ounces of water at a time in its internal reservoir and will unleash blast after blast by simply pulling on the lever in the front section. The device also features an easy-to-hold design that can be maneuvered by users of all ages ranging from kids to adults.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blaster#Reservoir#Lever#Design#Super Soaker#Open Water#Features Kids#Water Fights#Hoses#Accessory#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
TrendHunter.com

Water-Resistant Tactical Timepieces

Watch brand MVMT released the limited-edition Field Automatic Watch, a water-resistant wristwatch with an elevated, sleek look. The brand's tactical timepiece is made from brushed black stainless steel with subtle grey accents and secured with a 22mm black band of Italian leather. The dial is covered by K1 hardened mineral crystal, which offers significant protection while maintaining clear visibility.
KidsAllentown Morning Call

Water and pool safety for kids

In most parts of the country, it is time to fill up those baby pools, fire up the sprinklers or pack the car for the beach trip. Of course, bathing suits, sunblock and beach towels are essential, but what products are necessary to keep the little ones safe in and around the water this summer?
Retailhiconsumption.com

Only A Rare Few Will Get To Fire These Ultra-Limited HYPE. x NERF Blasters

In 1989, nearly two decades after the debut of the NERF ball, the company introduced the first-ever NERF Blaster — a ‘90s toy icon that remains in production — albeit in updated versions — to this day. Recognizing the significance of the beloved toy weapon, lifestyle brand HYPE. has partnered with Hasbro-owned outfit to deliver a limited-edition run of special HYPE. x NERF Blasters.
Petspetproductnews.com

Waggin Water

Waggin Water offers its product of the same name, a ready-to-drink “bowled” water for pets on the go. The product allows for convenient, 100% filtered water for pets anytime, anywhere, from the car to on an airplane, walking city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The 12-oz. bowls are made from BPA-free recycled curbside and ocean plastic. They are certified plastic neutral through rePurpose Global, with every Waggin Water purchased cleaning the environment of double the amount of plastic.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

New Blaster Master Zero 3 Details Released

The Blaster Master Zero series from the talented devs at Inti Creates is going to get a third, and final, installment soon. On July 29, fans will be able to hop aboard the G-SOPHIA SV in Blaster Master Zero 3. You can take a look at some new screenshots, below:
TechnologyWNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: X-Shot Water Blaster

Looking for a fun way to stay cool this summer? Say hello to the X-Shot. The ultimate squirt gun is designed for epic water battles with family and friends. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Engineeringbelloflostsouls.net

Machining a Working Pocket Vault from Stainless Steel Bolts

Watch as MakerB turns stainless steel bolts into a pocket vault and a working combination padlock. MakerB, aka Jony, turns everyday objects into mechanical objects – working tiny engines, learning robots, and locks. It’s interesting to see how the internal bits of locks like this are created. Bonus: there’s no annoying background music in his videos, just the sound of the machines and process.
Amazongadgetify.com

Elgato Master Mount L Extendable Monopod for Overhead Shots

Meet the Elgato Master Mount L: a 3-section steel monopod that can be extended from 22 to 49 inches for your lights and overhead shots. It has a padded desk clamp to sure your gear. Its center ball head has a 1/4″ screw for easy attachment of your gear. More...
Shoppinghypebeast.com

HYPE. and NERF Team Up For a Pair of Limited-Edition Blasters

Continuing its string of collaborations with cultural icons such as E.T., lifestyle brand HYPE. has partnered with NERF to release a pair of limited-edition blasters. Channeling the energy at the HYPE. HQ, NERF battles are reportedly a popular activity within the team. Dropping two iterations of the iconic soft-play toy...
Food & Drinkstechnabob.com

Hip Flask Nunchucks: For a Drunken Master

Weapons and booze: as a general rule, they don’t mix well together. But did that stop Anvirtue from producing these hip flask nunchucks? No, it did not. I can already feel the welt on my leg swelling because I tried showing off my amateur nunchuck skills after emptying both flasks down my gullet.
ElectronicsEveryday Carry

Trending: Victorinox Rescue Tool

Victorinox worked with first responders and rescuers for a long time to make a Swiss Army Knife with the tools necessary to help out in emergency situations. Since most people are most likely to face an emergency situation inside a car, Victorinox selected the tools accordingly for their Rescue Tool. You gain access to a glass breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and even a disc saw, in case you need to cut through shatterproof glass like you’d find on a windshield. Aside from its main tools, the Rescue Tool comes with 10 other functions: a serrated blade, screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and a pair of tweezers help deal with everyday tasks. Instead of Victorinox’s iconic red Cellidor scales, this multi-tool comes with fluorescent yellow ones so you can quickly spot it inside your bag or vehicle compartment in low light conditions, especially important during emergencies. At 4.4“ and 5.9 ounces, this is one of the larger tools in Victorinox’s catalog, worth its weight in functionality. Pick one up at the link below.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Durable Dual-Tone Water Purifiers

The GeoPress Chroma Collection from outdoor equipment brand GRAYL adds new two-tone colorways to its line of durable and accessible water purifiers. The collection consists of three color combinations: Bali Blue with orange accents, Oasis Green with orange accents, and Wandered Red with light blue accents. The GeoPress Chroma Collection adds playful new hues to any outdoor gear ensemble.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Simplistic Outdoor-Ready Stovetop Ovens

The Omnia Stovetop Oven is an outdoor-ready oven with a circular design that works well with single-burner camp stoves. The oven is made from molded lightweight aluminum which allows for easy storage and transport. With its open design, the cooking appliance is easy to clean and requires no installation. The Omnia Stovetop Oven consists of three main parts, the base, the pan, and the lid, which work together to maintain consistent heat. The pan has a hole in the middle which assists with efficient thermal conduction for even cooking.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Sony SRS-XG500 Waterproof & Dustproot Bluetooth Party Speaker

Meet the Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth Party Speaker: an IP66 water resistant and dustproof speaker that you can take anywhere to have fun. It lasts up to 30 hours on battery. It has a lightweight design and convenient handle. This speaker has a LED ring and mic/guitar rear input. More gadgets...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Form-Fitting Warm-Weather Hiking Shoes

The Trail 2650 Campo hiking shoes are a pair of warm-weather trail shoes that have a lightweight, form-fitting design, providing outdoor enthusiasts with performance and stability. The lace-up shoes maintain a close fit by nature of their sock-like construction which enables the shoes to move intuitively during use. The leather strip over the toe and reinforced Vibram outsole ensure all-day comfort and outdoor-proof protection. The Trail 2650 Campo hiking shoes' EXO Heel System secures the foot at the back while providing enough leeway to naturally adapt to uneven terrain.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Water Bottle Fish Craft

Are you ready for a great up-cycle craft for all of those empathy water bottles you have laying around? This water bottle fish craft is both easy and fun for kids of all ages. The fish designs are endless. I think your kids are going to love to create these underwater friends.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Picnic-Prepared Collapsible Travel Bags

The Stingray Flat Box Mini, designed by outdoor manufacturer Step22, is an adaptable travel bag that can handle everything from picnic supplies to camera gear. The travel bag, which is a scaled-down version of the original Stingray, has a TreadWeave Nylon Shell exterior paired with accessible YKK Zippers made with red reflective paracord. The light-colored internal liner makes it easy to find items within the bag.
TrendHunter.com

Carbon Filter Water Bottles

The Philips GoZero Everyday filtering water bottle is a portable hydration vessel that will work to clean H2O of its contaminants and provide fresh water at all times when out of the house. The bottle features a stainless steel construction that will easily survive the rough and tumble of everyday life, while still maintaining a relatively compact design that holds 18.6-ounces of water and is cupholder-friendly. The double-wall insulation will keep water cool for up to 24-hours.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

This Air Purifier Traps a ‘Shocking’ Amount of Dust and Dander — and It’s Only $75 with Our Secret Code

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you’ve ever shopped for an air purifier, you know that any high-quality air purifier which provides noticeable results can get pricey. Models from brands like Dyson, Rabbitair, and Molekule are considered some of the best, but if they’re not quite in your budget, Amazon shoppers have discovered a “workhorse” air purifier that’s both powerful and affordable.