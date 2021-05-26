Monstrous Water Blasters
The Nerf Super Soaker SoakZooka water blaster is a monstrous accessory for those looking to partake in water fights that will easily drench those on the opposing team. The blaster is capable of holding up to 55-ounces of water at a time in its internal reservoir and will unleash blast after blast by simply pulling on the lever in the front section. The device also features an easy-to-hold design that can be maneuvered by users of all ages ranging from kids to adults.