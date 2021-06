Navi Delhi – From Facebook It is widely used. Here people share their information minute by minute. But there are often some pitfalls in our social friendship. After this, people block each other. However, some of them are sneaking up on their profiles. We are often curious to know exactly who is viewing our profile. Now this is easy to understand. If you have an iPhone From Facebook You can check if someone has seen your profile by going to Privacy Settings. Other users can take the help of a desktop computer or a laptop.